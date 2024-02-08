Nile Basin states fail conservation commitments

Close to 11 Nile Basin member states are not effectively fulfilling their commitments to support the Nile Basin Initiative, an agency that was created to ensure the River Nile and all its tributaries and associated water bodies are conserved. According to the Minister of Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris, the River Nile basin is being polluted because some Nile Basin member states are not financially supporting efforts to conserve it. Cheptoris made these remarks at the launch of activities to mark the 25 years since the Nile Basin Initiative was established.