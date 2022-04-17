Zaake dismissal to be probed by global body

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has asked its Human Rights Committee to send a delegation to Uganda to launch fresh investigations into circumstances under which Mityana Municipality lawmaker Francis Zaake ceased being commissioner of Uganda’s legislative body.

The Geneva-based assembly of national parliaments—to which Uganda is signatory—made the recommendation following a sitting on March 24.

This is one of a string of recommendations that the Uganda-bound delegation will be expected to execute. The delegation—expected in Uganda “as soon as possible”—will meet with all authorities exercising legislative, executive or judicial powers in Uganda, as well as any other non-state actors such as individuals and civil society

