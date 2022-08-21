YOUTH TIPPED ON IMBALU: Minister Gorreti Kitutu warns against nocturnal activities

The minister for Karamoja affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu has warned the youth in Bugisu region to be cautious during the circumcision season. She noted that the police had registered a high rate of rape cases among other crimes, during this season. She made the call while meeting more than 2,000 youths during a one-week youth retreat organized by Mbale diocese at Bubulo girls high school in Manafwa district. The event was aimed at encouraging young people to involve themselves in productive activities.