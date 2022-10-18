YOUTH AND MENTAL HEALTH: Experts say tight school activities, fear of failure killing youth

Mental health experts have urged the Government to do an urgent and critical review of the education curriculum and system to save children from breaking down mentally due to pressure to perform academically and in other aspects. The experts raised the concern during the national commemoration of World Mental Health Day at Kyambogo University. The experts, including the Executive Director of Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital, Dr. Juliet Nakku said they were seeing a sharp rise in the number of children seeking mental health care which they attribute to rigorous school schedules.