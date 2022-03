Youth adding value to discarded car tyres

One man's trash is another's man’s treasure, they say. Indeed to some, when their car tyres wear out, these are ripe for dumping as garbage. But there are some men in Nakawa and Naguru who are raking in money by recycling these old tyres, turning them into belts, chairs, tables and shoes among other items. The proceeds from their humble businesses are helping them meet their personal and family needs.