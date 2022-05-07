WORLD TB DAY: Over 1,000 die from TB despite interventions

Despite several interventions from the government and other support organizations in the country, Uganda still remains among the 30 high burden TB and HIV countries in the world. Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng made the call during the commemoration of the World Tuberculosis and Leprosy day held in the northern city of Lira. As NTV’s Nelson Omoya reports, about 90,000 people still develop the disease every year, which the health ministry says is a big worry. Consequently, the government is planning to equip all major health facilities in the country with TB testing equipment starting next year.