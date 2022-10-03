World commemorates world habitat day

World Habitat Day is held on the first Monday of October and launches Urban October. For 2022, the World Habitat Day, under the theme Mind the Gap. Leave No One and Place Behind, will look at the problem of growing inequality and challenges in cities and human settlements. We want to draw attention to growing inequalities and vulnerabilities that have been exacerbated by the triple ‘C’ crises – COVID-19, climate, and conflict particularly in Uganda here to paint a broader picture for us is Ronald Kasule - Donor engagements and resource mobilization specialist - Habitat for Humanity Uganda.