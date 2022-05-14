World Bank to boost urban development drive

The World Bank, is currently scrutinising the effective spending of a record $350 Million of funding over the past 4 years to the Uganda Support for Infrastructure Development USMID. Martin Onyach Olaa, the Task Team Leader and Senior Urban Specialist at the World Bank, who is leading the national exercise, says value for money, integrity, compliance with standards and safety are the key aspects being verified. With performance challenges remaining of concern, 14 Municipalities and 30 Local governments are part of the recipients of the 1.3 Trillion shillings capital financing that seeks to better infrastructure in urban centres.