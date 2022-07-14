Works ministry to adopt low-cost sealing for roads outside cities

The Minister of state for works in charge of roads has asked leaders of the newly created cities to adopt low-cost sealing for the roads outside the cities, especially those that do not carry heavy trucks. This happens in the wake of budget cuts at the Ministry of Transport and Works. According to the minister, this will cut on the maintenance costs of the murram and earth roads. The minister spoke during routine road supervision in Soroti city where the city authorities decried low funding since Soroti was granted city status.