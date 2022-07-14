Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Mandela SS students strike over poor quality meals
  • 2 National Chimpanzee population in Uganda declines by 30 per cent – UWA
  • 3 National Hunger forces Kotido farmers to harvest premature crops
  • 4 National Whistleblower leads to recovery of missing Bukwo grader
  • 5 National Kiboga District authorities decry clean water shortage