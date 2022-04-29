Works minister commissions building materials testing centre

The Minister for Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has admitted that as a country we lack to capacity to test and carry out research on the building materials on the market. Wamala made the admission while breaking the ground for the construction of the National Building Research and Quality Assurance Centre at Lubowa. The two-year project will be undertaken by the National Building Review Board and the National Housing and Construction Company.