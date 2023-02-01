Workers' representatives in parliament questioned by select committee

Earlier, the workers' representatives in parliament have recommended the need for value for money audit on the National Social Security Fund. The head of the delegation Arinaitwe Rwakajara argued that the investigation should be conducted by a foreign firm citing the past experience in which local lawyers working for the fund were compromised to the disadvantage of the savers. Meanwhile, a workers' representative in parliament Agnes Kunihira who previously served on the National Social Security Fund board told the committee that the former Managing Director Richard Byarugaba should have left the fund earlier. Kunihira said that Byarugaba did not emerge as the best candidate for the job when it was advertised. The MPs appeared this morning before the select committee of Parliament set up to investigate the claims of mismanagement at the fund.