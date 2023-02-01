Workers’ MPs want a value for money audit into NSSF

The Chairman of the National Social Security Fund’s Board of Directors, Peter Kimbowa, has told a Select Committee of Parliament investigating the Fund’s operations that he has never seen a work plan for the contentious six billion shillings requested by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi to mobilise new savers. Kimbowa had indicated that the board refused to approve the money. However, the Committee presented a record of Parliamentary proceedings in which Amongi said the money was approved.