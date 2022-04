WOMEN IN TOURISM: Activists call for more sector inclusion

Stakeholders in the tourism industry in Kigezi Sub-region have expressed concern over the limited involvement of women in tour guiding. In a one day workshop at White Horse Inn Kabale, Lillian Kamusiime, the Director of Kigezi Bio-ta Tours said that due to the gender issue challenge, they have initiated a move dubbed “Unlocking women’s potential in tourist guiding” that will inspire women to embrace the industry existing data.