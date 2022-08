WOMEN FOOTBALL: She Corporates beef up squad with six new players

Ahead of the CAF Champions league zonal qualifiers, She Corporates have beefed up their squad with six new signings. Most of the signings came from Uganda Christian University and Uganda Martyrs High School Women football Club. According to Coach Hassan Issa Yusufu, they have made the right signings that will help them clinch the CECAFA title and play in the second edition of the CAF women's Champions league.