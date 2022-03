WOMEN EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE: Activists come together to set up UGX 28bn center

The Forum for Women in Democracy, FOWODE wants more efforts towards the empowerment of women. They say that though there have been achievements, more should be done as there are critical gender gaps especially for the women in the rural setting. They spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony of a women leadership and skills training centre in Kasangati town council, Wakiso district.