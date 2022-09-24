Woman’s family seeks answers after suspicious death in Saudi Arabia

The family of a young woman who recently died in Saudi Arabia are questioning the circumstances of her death because they suspect she was killed to have her organs harvested. Sharifah Birungi allegedly died in a car accident on 27th of July accident, but her family was only informed about her death on the 12th of August, two weeks later. Soon after they were promised money if they consented to have Birungi's organs donated. Birungi's case coincides with a rise in illegal organ harvesting operations targeting migrant workers in the Middle East.