Witchcraft failing Ebola fight

Mubende district Ebola Task force together with security officials have forcefully evacuated 15 people from the same family in Mubende and taken them to an isolation center after the family lost seven people suspected to have been Ebola patients. The 15 are said to have been in close contact with the deceased. Resident District Commissioner for Mubende, Rosemary Byabasaija has asked taxi operators to ensure that they have temperature guns and desist from overloading.