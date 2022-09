William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

Kenya's new president William Samoei Ruto has said he will serve all Kenyans equally, irrespective of whom they voted for in the August 9th presidential election. Ruto made the remarks moments after he was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya alongside his deputy Rigathi Gachagua. William Ruto succeeds Uhuru Kenyatta who has been in power for the last ten years