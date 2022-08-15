William Ruto declared Kenya’s 5th president

William Ruto has been declared the 5th President of Kenya bringing to an end a week-long wait. Ruto, who ran under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, obtained 50.49% of the vote to pull ahead of his rival Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja Coalition who garnered only 48.85% in the hotly contested election. In his acceptance speech, Ruto has lauded the people of Kenya for rising above tribal sentiments that have always characterized the country’s elections to instead vote based on issues that take the country forward