William Ruto cleared to run for Kenya's presidency

The Kenyan electoral commission has officially cleared Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua to run for the presidency in the August polls. This is after IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said Dr Ruto met all the requirements set by the commission. Following the decision, Deputy President William Ruto has held several rallies in the Kenyan capital Nairobi. His major challenger, Raila Amolo Odinga will appear before the IEBC tomorrow for clearance.