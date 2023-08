Will Ugandans buy 20% of Airtel? | ON THE SPOT

Airtel Uganda Limited's decision to debut on the Uganda Stock Exchange positions the telecom as the second network operator to offer shares for Ugandan investors. With a move to issue 20% of its shareholding, Airtel Uganda aims to enhance local ownership within its business ventures. The question remains: will Ugandans embrace this opportunity? On The Spot, we had Airtel Uganda's Managing Director, Manoj Murali, for an insightful conversation.