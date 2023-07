Will Uganda's security gaps be plugged? | ON THE SPOT

In his just concluded address to the nation, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged changes in approach to intelligence gathering in the fight against insecurity but with the UPDF Knee-deep into DRC and the ADF morphing into smaller splinter groups to cause terror, will this strategy succeed? On The Spot are Rtd Maj Awich Pollar, a retired army officer of the UPDF, and Abdallah Kiwanuka, an MP and member of the Defence Committee.