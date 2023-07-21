Will FDC survive split? | ON THE SPOT

The image of the FDC party chairman climbing down from the party offices over a wall has marked probably the lowest ebb in the political history of the Forum For Democratic Change. A party founded by political heavy hitters and national ideologues seems to now be teetering at the brink of collapse after its leaders openly traded accusations of bribery, deceit, and corruption. But is the FDC undergoing an expected political split in decision making or is it, in fact, splintering yet again? On The Spot was Erias Lukwago, the party Vice President for Buganda.