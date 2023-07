Will FDC survive political storm? | ON THE SPOT

The Forum For Democratic Change is a party at odds with itself. Facing a grueling fight for leadership, party leaders have descended into an array of allegations, verbal insults, and in some cases the use of physical might. But with a National Council meeting on Friday, will the party mend its bitter and broken fences or will it go bust? On the spot, is the FDC Party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat.