Wild animals accused of destroying acres of crop gardens in Karamoja

Authorities in the Karamoja Sub-region are concerned about the government's failure to solve the human-wildlife conflict, which is affecting food security in the sub-region. The concerns were raised during the closure of the Nutrition Component of the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda Programme in Moroto District. As NELSON OMOYA reports... the authorities and locals are now concerned that the continued invasions by wildlife are affecting ongoing efforts to end malnutrition and food insecurity in the Karamoja sub-region.