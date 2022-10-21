WIDER IGG MANDATE SOUGHT: IGG wants to probe private sector graft, speaker counsels

A section of parliamentarians has supported the proposal to expand the mandate of the Inspectorate of Government to cover the private sector. While receiving the IGG's Annual Report on Thursday, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among mooted the idea, arguing that most of the monies stolen from the public coffers end up in the realm of the private sector. As Jackson Onyango reports, that proposal will be one in a raft of amendments to the Anti-Corruption Act that the Inspectorate of Government intends to have introduced in Parliament in form of a bill.