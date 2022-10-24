WHY WE RESUMED FIGHTING: M23 spokesman cites DRC govt intransigence & provocation

In an apparent signal of a prolonged armed conflict in North Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the M23 rebels say they will continue fighting if the government does not want to negotiate. Rebel Spokesperson Maj. Willy Ngoma blames, what he called, government provocation for the fresh fighting that broke out last week sending thousands of Congolese from their homes. Edward Muhumuza reports that the DRC Government is yet to make a statement.