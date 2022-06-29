Why schools need professional counselors

Students' unmet mental health needs continue to pose barriers to learning and development. This is usually tagged to the absence of school counsellors to provide long-term mental health therapy in schools. As a component of this programme, school counsellors collaborate with other educators and community service providers to meet the needs of the whole child. With increased academic competition, societal pressures and the rise in destructive behaviour like drug use in schools, there are more sources of mental distress for students. Andrew Kyamagero expounds on why every School needs a counsellor