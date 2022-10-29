Why schools are behind on government anti-fire directives

The Secretary General of the Uganda National Teachers Union Filbert Baguma says the education ministry has not done enough to enforce fire prevention guidelines in schools, issued in march 2022. The call comes in the midst of school fires, including the most recent at Salaama school for the blind, in Mukono where 11 pupils lost their lives. Whereas some of the urban schools have been able to implement some of the guidelines, the situation remains dire in the rural areas, due to a lack of funds.