Why police struggles to secure convictions of theft crimes

A section of people who have lost their property during theft cases says that they have lost confidence in the police resolving their cases or recovering their property or the suspects. However, for its part, the Police say that the low conviction rate of theft crimes in courts is attributed to complainants not following up on their cases or presenting enough witnesses, but they are committed to fighting theft. This is after the latest annual Police Crime report showed that the most reported offence is theft.