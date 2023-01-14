Why MPs are unable to sustain constituency projects

For many years now, members of parliament have been setting up projects intended to support their constituents, while extending their influence in the area. However, a number of these projects tend to collapse at the end of the term of a member of parliament, after they are confronted by financial constraints. However, today, Jjingo Francis sought to find out if these projects are sustainable even when the founder's tenure in politics comes to an end.