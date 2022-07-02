Why locals cannot afford to buy a chapati

The state of the economy continues to be on many minds. This includes the rise in the cost of basic products, including the price of a chapati that some now regard as their most affordable meal or in some cases a staple. Now it costs a whopping 1,000 shillings, twice what it was less than six months ago. Alex Bagira, a chapati maker, says the increasing cost of ingredients like wheat flour and cooking oil, is forcing them to increase the prices, so they can earn a living.