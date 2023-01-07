Why Kampala city roads keep crumbling despite the huge cost

The poor state of roads in the Central business district has attracted a lot of criticism towards the government with many city dwellers blaming it for failing to rehabilitate them. Due to the mounting criticism, Kampala Capital City Authority Executive Director Dorothy Kisakka recently revealed that her authority plans to rehabilitate and even construct more roads. With these preparations in high gear, NTV has sought to find out what exactly goes into constructing a road and what leads to the majority of the constructed roads failing into disrepair even before they reach their given life span.