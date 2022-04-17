Why group travel is the real deal

By Monitor More by this Author

Solo travel just like group travel allows you to slow or pace your mind and body to what nature can offer. In Uganda and East Africa, you can get both sides of the world- quiet and soothing attractions as well as those that will rush the adrenaline.



Memories are created and kept. Tourism enthusiast Aisha Nabwanika says her most memorable group trip was to Pian Upe Game Reserve in Northern Uganda.



“We travelled with eight friends, all young tourism enthusiasts, including photographers and videographers. We connected and shared a lot en route to and at our destinations. We created memories, shared laughter and got to learn lessons as a team,” she recounts.



Irene Nalwoga’s most memorable trip was one they went on in 2019. The traveller who runs Women Tour Uganda which takes only women on trips is happy when her clients are happy with the experience.





“They were grateful for all the work they did, never complained about anything. The guests had the best attitude you can ever find in the world and guess what nature rewarded them in an overwhelming way. In each national park we went to, they saw all the rare animals,” Nalwoga says. Even when they got a puncture, the guests were so patient and understanding.

She continues: “Group travel allows tourists to get along with each other, respect each other and have fun. You remember to be in the moment and controlling your ego.”



Once the group leader conquers then everyone in the group will have fun.

On a recent trip, Hannington Segirinya, a rotarian expressed awe at the beauty of Uganda, and thus the need to boost marketing of destination Uganda to Ugandans.



“We have a beautiful country. We have had a great time in Murchison Falls National Park where we have seen many things, networked and seen friends. We have not in a while due to Covid-19 which we will not forget but need to live a new life and support one another,” Segirinya elatedly explains.



He was one of the 45 Rotarians who went on a trip organised by Adventure Vacations Safaris with support from Uganda Tourism Board and MasterCard Foundation through Private Sector Foundation Uganda who subsidised the travel package to lure local travellers to the national park.



Rotarian Phyllis Kwesiga was glad to be part of the group. The experience was breath-taking. She observes that travel is something everyone must experience firsthand.





As such, Kwesiga says she cannot adequately put her experience in befitting words, pictures, or videos. “I liked the outdoor shower then the falls, and the trek. You can leave Kampala on Friday and enjoy a weekend away. There is so much beauty we are not exploring,” she adds.

“So many Rotarians are CEOs and businesspeople who have the money. They have travelled the world, but 75 per cent do not know the beauty their country has. Uganda has beautiful sceneries. I would say that the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak was a blessing in disguise because when we were cut off from the rest of the world, we had to discover our country’s beauty,” says businessman and incoming District Governor, rotarian Edward Kakembo Nsubuga.

Bradford Ochieng, UTB deputy CEO, argues that if the government agency capitalises on group travel that taps in corporate entities such as Rotaries, more Ugandans in earning brackets will be enticed to spending within local attractions as opposed to travelling to foreign destinations routinely.

Nalwoga says to harness and exploit group travel work with hotels to provide affordable accommodation rates that will draw in numbers.

“Once the hotel rates are low and the quality of service is very good, then the organisers of group travel will also sell their whole tour package at lower rates. Good tour prices with quality products will always attract huge numbers,” she explains.

Traveling as a group can mean inside jokes, great stories, learning more about how to travel, and top it with laughter.