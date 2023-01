Why Gen Salim Saleh wants Erias Lukwago to apologise

The State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye has explained the alleged sour relationship between Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and presidential advisor General Caleb Akandwanaho also known as Salim Saleh. In a wide-ranging interview, the minister also explained the high cost of improving the standards of the 85 kilometres of roads in Kampala.