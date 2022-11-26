Why experts are concerned about reduced funding towards HIV/AIDS fight

Health experts are warning of a new AIDS pandemic unless more funds are committed towards the HIV/AIDS fight. This is due to the continuing decline in funds for AIDS due to a shift in priorities especially in emerging diseases and global threats like climate change. Uganda just like many other African countries relies heavily on external financing and will have its achievements plummet if funding is withdrawn. But, what is the alternative? Walter Mwesigye has more.