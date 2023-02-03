Why drug shortages continue to be a challenge | STUDIO INTERVIEW

This week, the government admitted that there is an ongoing crisis of drug stock-outs in the country. According to prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, the government is now working round the clock to resolve this dilemma. However, there have been questions about what is causing this negative trend. One of the institutions asking the questions is the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development whose Executive Director, Ms FATIA KIYANGE joined us for #NTVAtOne