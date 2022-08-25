Who was General Tumwine?

He was born on April 12th, 1954 in Burunga in Mbarara district. The late Tumwine was an alumni of Mbarara High School, St Henrys College, Kitovu, and Makerere University, where in 1977 he completed a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art and a Diploma in Education. In 2005, he attended the Senior Command Course at the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College at Kimaka, Jinja district. He also holds qualifications from the Military Academy in Vystry, in the former Soviet Union. Tumwine had been set to retire from the army in July 2022, but the retirement process was put on hold and is still pending due to a lack of funds. From 1986 to 2021, the Army was represented in the Constituent Assembly and, later, Parliament. 1986-1999: Chairman of the High Command Appeals Committee 1989-Minister of State for Defense 1994-1996 The Director General of the External Security Organisation (ESO) Presidential Advisor, 1996-1998 2005 Promoted to General, Chairman of the General Court Martial Minister of Security for 2019-2021 Senior Presidential Security Advisor in 2021.