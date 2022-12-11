WHITE COLLAR CRIME : Inside the govt payroll fraud costing taxpayers billions | Panorama

After shooting to power 36 years ago President Museveni pontificated that corruption and other ills in society that drove him to pick up arms to fight a costly war in the Luweero triangle should be waved off. Several decades later, his government finds itself in the exact spot as past regimes or even worse on some fronts. Among others, endemic corruption has permeated every pocket of society as well-placed civil servants chase the gravy train. Even with the increased adoption of automated systems to detect and curtail graft, officials are always out-manoeuvring the checks and balances in place as we document in this week’s edition of Panorama.