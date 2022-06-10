What should be done to end child labour? | STUDIO INTERVIEW

During the Covid-19 Pandemic, child labour cases doubled from 2,057,000 (14%) to 4,096,000 (28%) out of the 14,987,929 children in Uganda who are aged 14 to 17 years and this heinous trend continues to increase daily according to the national labour force report for the financial year 2019 to 2020. The findings have shown that 70% of these minors are young girls who were involved in child labour activities to support their households compared to the boys who make up 68% of minors aged between 11 to 17 years. To speak to us about this and more, we have Erina Kawalya, the Legal Officer, Platform for Labor Action.