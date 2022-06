What really happened when a taxi crashed into a subway

Several road users have stopped by Nile Avenue to look at the spot where a taxi loaded with passengers, crashed into the subway injuring several. The police have issued a statement indicating that the taxi was headed for Bukasa in Kira municipality. At least two people died and 11 were injured. According to the spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police Patrick Onyango, only one of the dead has been identified.