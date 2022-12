What Mubende journalists went through to bring you Ebola news

During the government's fight to combat Ebola in Mubende and Kassanda districts in September, the role of the media became more crucial in providing accurate information and keeping the public informed about the risk of being exposed to the disease. Today, we bring you the story of journalists who worked tirelessly to keep you informed and updated. Some of whom it was their first time covering an Ebola outbreak.