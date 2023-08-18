What cuts will the budget take after World Bank loan suspension? | ON THE SPOT

It has fallen back to the Ugandan parliament to make the tough decisions on the country’s economic future after the World Bank suspended future Financing due to the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Parliament, which will soon kickstart Uganda’s budgeting process will have to decide how to flesh off chunks of spending that were funded by the World Bank. The President, in a letter, made rough sketch suggestions on loans to be suspended but will that be enough? As Parliament treks this delicate path, On The Spot we probe what Uganda’s options are in a tough economic environment.