What are EALA representatives entitled to?

The Parliament of Uganda elected Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative assembly on Thursday this week. 3 of the 9 representatives will represent Uganda for the five-year term while 6 will represent the country for a final five-year term. Initially, the election of EALA MPs did not have much competition until the fourth parliament. Now the fifth parliament Is expected to swear in in December this year. Our reporter Jjingo Francis explains what an EALA MP is entitled to after he or she is sworn to represent a country like Uganda.