WETLAND CONSERVATION: Fisheries ministry offers an alternative to rice farmers

The Ministry of Water and environment has opened several fish ponds and handed over 25,000 fish fingerings to over 200 farmers who have been operating in Limoto wetland in Pallisa district as an alternative such that they can leave the wetlands to regenerate. Alfred Okidi PS ministry of water and environment revealed that they want farmers to vacate the wetlands and take on commercial fish farming.