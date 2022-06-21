Westnile MPs say Acholi parliament group misleading public

West Nile region leaders have castigated what they termed as lies of Acholi Parliamentary Group over the recent alleged incident of violence in the contested Apaa area in Adjumani district. Adjumani district Woman Member of Parliament Jessica Ababiku warned the government and the Acholi leaders that the leaders from Westnile region are not seeking favors from the government over Apaa because pre-judgment has acknowledged that the land is in Adjumani district.