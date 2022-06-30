West Nile pays tribute to Prof. Christine Dranzoa

The West Nile sub-region yesterday came together to Mourn her First Female Prof Dranzoa. The District leaders and civil society organizations, including the Management and staff of Muni University, gathered at the University's Conference Hall on Wednesday for a Preparatory meeting to ensure decent burial processes. She is a person whose life journey began from a lowly background as a village girl, wading through a raft of challenges to become West Nile’s first female professor.