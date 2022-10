West Nile leaders unhappy of performance in mock exams

A number of learners in the WestNile sub-region have registered poor performance in the Mock exams. Leaders in the area have attributed the poor performance to the teachers’ industrial action that took centerstage earlier this year. The Report indicates that out of the 25,840 candidates only 483 passed in Division One and 4,355 scored second division, whereas 6,950 were in the third division as the majority attained the fourth division.