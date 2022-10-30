West Nile leaders launch move to start education fund

The West Nile Trust Fund leadership are looking at sponsoring 300 hundred students at University in the next ten years. The students are drawn from underprivileged families although the students are bright. These are looking at students who are doing science, especially medicine and engineering. The revelation came to light during a fundraising dinner to collect more funds for the initiative. They are so far taking care of 21 students from the region in the university.