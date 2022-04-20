West Nile households to benefit from emergency cash in addressing mulnutrition

West Nile region has some of the highest rates of malnutrition and anemia in the country, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. To address the malnutrition challenge during COVID-19, the World Food Programme through the Sweden-funded Child Sensitive Social Protection program (CSSP) made two rounds of ‘emergency’ cash transfers in 2020 and 2021, that benefited 124,140 vulnerable households in refugee-hosting districts of West Nile.